“Abiy Ahmed’s silence and Jawarian group hyper activity while the Amhara is being slaughtered has a meaning” : Ohad

borkena

Based on his remarks he shares on current affairs and Ethiopian politics, Ohad Benami could be described as a critical voice and an activist.

In an interview with Andafta media, he reflected on the recurring massacre of ethnic Amahra in the Wollega area of Ethiopia.

For him, the security crisis in Wollega area whereby ethnic Amhara civilians are massacred on on a regular basis could have been resolved had there been a will on the part of the government.

He also thinks that PM’s Abiy Ahmed’s silence and the Jawarian group’s hyperactivity in the ongoing massacre in the Oromia region of Ethiopia has a meaning.

Watch his interview below

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel.