Segregation policy in Addis Ababa unacceptable, says NaMA 

As Addis Ababa Mayor makes an announcement on her social media page claiming that she had a “fruitful” meeting with “residents of Addis Ababa,” an Ethiopian opposition party is condemning what it calls segregation policy in the city

NaMA leaders ( Photo : file/NaMA)

borkena

Many Ethiopians, including political activists, think that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration’s failure to stabilize the country has much to do with radical ethnic Oromo nationalist forces within the government in the Federal, Oromia region and Addis Ababa City levels of administration.

Some opposition started to even openly talk about it.

The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) has added its voices emphasizing what it called the segregation policy to kill a generation by imposing ethnic politics whose movers are coordinating between the Federal government, Oromia region and Addis Ababa City administration.

In a statement that it released on Sunday, it said despite the three-decades-old struggle to end apartheid and bring about democracy, equality and justice in Ethiopia, the situation is developing from bad to worse.

The party seems to think that the government [ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government] has created an enabling environment.

“The Ethiopian government does not have the will or determination to enforce law and order, and to bring about accountability,” it said.

NaMA also highlighted what it said are factors that contributed to the complication of the situation [political and security] in the country.

It sees the development in Addis Ababa whereby Oromia regional forces attempted, through Addis Ababa city structure, to impose the region’s flag and anthem of schools in Addis Ababa as one of the manifestations of the problem.

The attempt in schools itself brought instability in the city and disruption of classes – among other things. Students and teachers who opposed the move were attacked and arrested. It is to be recalled that Addis Ababa Police this week said it has arrested 97 students and teachers.

Government is unable to get the upper hand over “destructive forces” and terrorists. One of the reasons it cited is that these forces have made the government structure ( all levels) a hiding cave. There is hesitancy to bring about equality and justice , it added.

NaMA, a party whose chairman is now a member of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration as is the case with the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party leader, boldly said that destructive forces within the Federal government structure, Oromia regional state and Addis Ababa city administration structures are coordinating in pursuit of their ethnic nationalist policy.

It said that these forces are not only committing the vice of attempting to impose slavery but also segregating kids in school as Oromos and non-Oromos. And NaMA sees that as an attempt to kill a generation.

The practice is unacceptable politically and legally – it said.

The party also shared observations about the effort “to extend the problem to the lower strata of the population” in Addis Ababa outside of the school situation apparently. As such it sees it as a provocative move to make Addis Ababa a center of violence by trying to impose the Oromia regional anthem and its flag on Addis Ababa. It also criticized the tendency to blame it on others.

“It is not acceptable that overt Shane structure within the government is trying to link the problem to elsewhere while they are the causes of the problem, ” it said.

It also called on the House of Federation, Addis Ababa City Council and other stakeholders to deliberate on a government-supported effort to impose a single region flag and emblem on Addis Ababa.

It demanded the release of arrested students and teachers too.

Addis Ababa City Mayor shared a lengthy status update on her social media in Amharic and Oromigna. She said he had a productive meeting with “residents of Addis Ababa.” The key message she mentioned is that the changes in Addis Ababa schools were implemented “five years ago.” She added that an agreement has been reached.

Earlier this week, she linked the resistance to the imposition of the Oromia region flag on schools in Addis Ababa as an agenda of foreign actors and radical groups.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has refrained from remarking about the situation. His government is increasingly losing public trust. Meanwhile, the massacre of innocent civilians in the Wollega region of Ethiopia continued unabated.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com