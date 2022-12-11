Humera gets electric power after two years 

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Sunday announced that the town of Humera, a border town between Ethiopia and Sudan, is now getting electric power after two years.

Humera was one of the towns affected by the bloody two years war between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government.

The town used to get power from Shire Power station and the 230 kilometers long line was under maintenance. It carried 230 kilovolt of power.

Nearby towns that used to get electric power from the Humera line are poised to get power back very soon, it was said.

ENA cited Ethiopian Electric Power Chief executive, Ashebir Balcha, as saying that the management team is very pleased with the result of the maintenance work.

Many cities and towns in the Tigray region of Ethiopia got electric power after intensive maintenance work following the peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF that was signed in Pretoria, South Africa on November 2, 2022.

There have been reports that the National Bank of Ethiopia has ordered the commercial bank to resume services in the Tigray region and other nearby areas that were affected by the war.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com