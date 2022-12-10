Saturday, December 10, 2022
Sport
Updated:

Morocco vs Portugal Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022

borkena

Watch Morocco vs Portugal Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco has reached the semi-final after it beat Portugal. Is Morocco the underdog for the final?

Video : embedded from TSN YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

