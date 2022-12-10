borkena

Watch Morocco vs Portugal Highlights – FIFA World Cup 2022. Morocco has reached the semi-final after it beat Portugal. Is Morocco the underdog for the final?

Video : embedded from TSN YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



Ethiopian Sports NewsTo share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com