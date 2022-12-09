Ethiopia’s ruling party assembly holding emergency meeting in Hawassa

borkena

Ethiopia’s ruling party, Prosperity Party, assembly is holding its 1st emergency party congress in Hawassa just a day after the central committee of the party concluded its meeting on the issues of peace and security situation in the country.

Unlike the central committee meeting, the emergency congress rather discussed about party internal affairs.

As the ruling party is holding its meeting, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Jacobson , and UK’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly, were in Hawassa.

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

