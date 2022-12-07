Ethiopian Patriarch statement on the situation in East Wollega

borkena

Ethiopian Patriarch His Holiness Abune Mathias on Wednesday called on government to enforce rule of law in the country.



He was reacting to latest situation in East Wollega. As well, the Patriarch passed on condolence on the death of Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox fifth patriarch, Abune Qerlos.

Watch his statement

Video : embedded from MK TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

