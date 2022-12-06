EZEMA leader Berhanu Nega on the Wollega Massacre

The Wollega situation is “not a clash between Amhara and Oromo”

Dr. Berhanu Nega, leader of Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party, has remarked on the massacre in Wollega ( Oromo region of Ethiopia).

Hundreds of innocent civilians were massacred in the latest string of targeted attacks in the area after the militant Oromo Nationalist group (it calls itself Oromo Liberation Army) launched an attack a few days ago.

“In no way it is a clash between an Amhara and Oromo. It is an enterprise of certain mad groups who aspire to get or maintain power, and the work of a group that seeks to protect its privileges, ” he said. For him, there are groups like that from all sides.

Dr. Berhanu used the word foolishness to describe what he thought is a move to remove government, organize on the basis of ethnicity and protect the security of the ethnic group. He said that “peace did not happen that way anywhere in the history of the world.”

