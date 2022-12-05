Oromo Language in Geez letters – “alphabets do not have ethnicities”

borekna

Before the TPLF group introduced the ethnic-based federalism about three decades ago, Ethiopians used to writer Oromo language in Geez letters – that is said to be the only African alphabet.

Radical ethnic Oromo nationalists introduced the Latin letters to be used in Oromo communication.

The following video reflects on the use of geez letters to communicate in Oromigna

