Ethiopian court sentenced Nanny to death over horrifying Pedicide

Violent crimes have been on the rise in Ethiopia, especially in the past decade or so. But the most common pattern was a politically motivated and ethnic-based killing. Massacres, for instance, happen frequently in the Oromia region of Ethiopia.

Violent killing that is not politically motivated is on the rise, especially in big cities. But who would think a live-in nanny would violently kill two children to avenge their father? It happened in Addis Ababa in August of this year.

Hiwot Mekonnen, now the convict, killed Leonawit and Chrisna – a three and two years old respectively. The death scene was in the Lemi Kura area of Addis Ababa, Ararsa Condominium, block number 151.

Lenonawit (right ) and Chrisna (left)

Hiwot, the killer, did not even work for two months as an in-house nanny in the home of Meseret Yeshanew (wife) and Melaku Tarekegne (husband).

According to EBC, State Media, police investigation Hiwot Mekonnen used to ask Mr, Melaku to open a convenience store. It is unusual for a live-in nanny in Ethiopia to ask the household that kind of question. The news source (or police) unspecified why she was asking that kind of question.

When Ato Melaku turned her question down pointing out she does not have a right to demand the opening of a convenience store for her, she started to plan revenge action.

According to police, she first thought of killing Ato Melaku himself when he sleeps but she found it risky as he might wake up before she finishes her business and attacks her back.

Because of that, she planned a pedicide knowing the deep love he has for his children.

When Ato Melaku leaves home in the morning around 7:30 in the morning, Hiwot starts to execute the horrifying plan of killing his children. The first victim was Leonawit.

The convict attempted to suffocate the little girl to death with a pillow. It did not work and the murderer has to go get a kitchen knife

Both kids were killed that way, according to EBC.

The murderer did not try to escape. She instead walked to a police station in Lemi Kura to turn herself in and tell police that she had committed a Pedicide. On her way to the police station, she called the father and told him to come home and see his children.

Police investigation also revealed, based on an EBC report, that Hiwot burned all educational and other documents of Meseret Yeshanew and Melaku Tarekegne.

She was facing four counts of charges and the Federal High Court sentenced her to death.

Other local media sources indicated that the convict pleaded to the court for reconsideration of the verdict on grounds that she did not have any criminal records before.

