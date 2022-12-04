Gete Wami, former long distance athlete, talks about life …

borkena
Gete Wami, One of Ethiopia’s women legendary long distance athletes and Olympic medalist, talks about her life and carrier.
Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com