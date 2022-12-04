Buna Bank wealth has reached over 34 billion birr

borkena
Buna Bank says its total wealth has reached 34 billion birr.
Watch the news video below
Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from Fana video
