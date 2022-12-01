Ethiopian Business Community Donates Textbooks to South Sudanese Students

Image source : MFAE

Ethiopian Business Community in South Sudan in collaboration with the Ethiopian Embassy in Juba has donated six thousand Mathematics and Science text books for grade 8 Students of South Sudan.

The donation is as part of the corporate social responsibility by the Ethiopian Business Community.

At the event some of the participants have expressed that Ethiopians owned companies, in different sectors within the Republic of South Sudan, have been providing the momentous contributions particularly in job opportunity creations, experiences sharing and technology skill transfer to South Sudanese. They have also reiterated such contributions will continue strengthened.

H.E. Prof. Berhanu Nega, Education Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Nebil Mahdi, members from the Ethiopian Community Association and Officials from the South Sudan Ministry of General Education and Instruction, have graced and participated at the handing over of the books to the Ministry of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan.

The Certificates of appreciation were issued by the Embassy for the Companies and individuals, who have financially contributed for the donation.

