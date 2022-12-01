United Nations  Secretary-General in Ethiopia

Antonio Guterres’s visit to Ethiopia does seem to have something to do with the peace agreement but it is unclear if he is meeting with TPLF leaders

UNSG Antonio Guterres meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on December 1,2022 ( Photo : Public Domain)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Ethiopia. He met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I warmly welcome to #Ethiopia UNSG @antonioguterres. Joined by AUC Chair @AUC_MoussaFaki , we held fruitful discussions on a number of issues. I look forward to our strengthened collaboration,” Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media.

Abiy Ahmed did not reveal the content of the discussion with Mr. Guterres.

From what the UNSG tweeted , his trip to Ethiopia seems to have something to do with peace.

“Peace is never easy — but it is always necessary.The @UN will continue working with the @_AfricanUnion to deliver the peace, prosperity and climate justice that the people of Africa deserve,” he said.

There appear to be renewed discussion, on social media, about peace agreement signed in South Africa.

Tibor Nagy, United States’ veteran diplomat, has remarked on the peace situation in Ethiopia.

“The two recent agreements ending the Northern Ethiopia war, while not perfect, are the only path to peace. That’s reality. There will be fits and starts and complaints from all sides, but the process needs everyone’s support. The world needs a peaceful and stable Ethiopia,” he said.

Ethiopia’s devastating two years war ended after a peace agreement was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2022.

Military experts from the government and the rebel TPLF side are reportedly meeting in Shire, Tigray region of Ethiopia, to discuss the technicalities of the disarmament.

However, implementation of the agreement – including disarming the TPLF fighters – has been delayed. In a statement, the Ethiopian government released, on Thursday, it said the implementation was delayed for “technical reasons.”

According to the Pretoria Peace agreement, the TPLF forces were to disarm within one month after the signing of the agreement. Although the specified timeframe has elapsed, the process of disarming has not started.

It is unclear if the UN secretary-general is traveling to Mekelle to meet with the TPLF leaders.

