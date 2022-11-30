Rio Olympic Marathon silver medalist Feyissa Lelissa speaks out against OLF Shane

borkena

A radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, Oromo Liberation Front-Shane (OLF-Shane), is wreaking havoc on civilians in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Government authorities, both in the Federal and regional levels, have admitted that there are individuals within government structures that are facilitating the attack on civilians in the region.

Opposition parties too also been demanding the government to prioritize protecting the security of citizens in the Oromo region in the face of OLF-Shane, as the government calls it, massacre of civilians.

Now Rio Olympic Marathon silver medalist Feyissa Lelissa is speaking out against the terrorist group. He told EMS media that his own families in the rural area of Jeldu had to escape and take a refugee with him because of the attack.

He also said that there are some elements in the government structure that facilitate the attack by OLF-Shane militant groups. He cited a school principal with a sniper assault rifle as an example to make his point that some people who work for the government are also clandestinely working with the militant group.

It is unclear what the militant group seeks to achieve.

Take a listen to what Rio Olympic Marathon silver medalist Feyissa Lelissa had to say about the group.

Video : embedded from EMS YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

