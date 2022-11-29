Shire Ethiopia : Water shortages residents have been facing

borkena

Residents of Shire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia told EBC reporter about the water shortages they have been facing for a long time.

The city came under the control of the Ethiopian Defense Force after intense fighting in late October this year.

