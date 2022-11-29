Ethiopian opposition says a structure within gov’t supports terrorists 

Berhanu Nega, leader of EZEMA ( Photo : file)

Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice (EZEMA), one of the major opposition political parties in Ethiopia, on Monday said that “protecting the security of citizens proved to be impossible because there is a structure within the government that supports and embraces terrorists.”

The party said that information it has gathered from different sources indicates that peaceful citizens have been killed, displaced from their places and kidnapped in the past few weeks.

It linked the incidents to the OLF-Shane militant group – a radical ethnic Oromo group that mainly operates in East Wollega and Horo Guduru zones of the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The statement released by the party has listed dozens of security incidents in the region that happened in the past few weeks.

The measure taken by the government is one that did not take into consideration the depth and complexity of the problem.

EZEMA boldly said that acts of terror, genocide and looting were committed on civilians by the Shane group. Furthermore, the party reiterated that the security of citizens should be given priority under any circumstances.

“At a time when senior government officials are openly saying that OLF-Shane is not just an armed group in the jungle but a group that is supported by individuals within government structures, the government is not giving proportional attention to the problem and the terror group continues to make daily lives of citizens miserable,” EZEMA said in its statement.

The OLF -Shane group has massacred tens of thousands of civilians in the past four or five years mostly targeting ethnic Amhara civilians in farming communities. Millions have been displaced.

Some politicized Ethiopians have been openly expressing views that the government does not have intentions to take serious measures that will eliminate the terrorist group in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

