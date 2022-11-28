OLF Shane “does not have central command” to make negotiation possible, says gov’t

Hailu Adugna ( photo : public domain )

Oromia regional state on Monday said it will not sit for negotiation with a group that calls itself “Oromo Liberation Army.”

It has been a problem, says the regional government, to take measures except for a military one. The regional government is saying that the group does not have a central command.

In a recent interview with a cybermedia, former OLF ideology and chairman, Lencho Letta remarked that the OLF Shane group does not have a central command and that commanders are based in villages in the Oromia region.

Adugna Hailu, Oromia Regional State Communication Office head, linked the killing of civilians and unarmed persons in the region with Shane group.

According to DW Amharic report, Oromo regional state is blaming “Shane” and “Amhara radial forces” in connection with the worsening security situation in Horro Guduru and Wellga.

The Oromo regional state is the only government body to make claims about the existence of militant groups linked to ethnic Amhara identity. Residents in the area have been claiming, as reported by DW Amharic, that “FANO” forces are operating in the region.

The sources cited Agudgna Hailu as saying that “terrorist force Shane and radicals on the part of Amhara have been working to incite violence targeting peaceful people.” And Mr. Hailu portrayed what was observed in East Wollega and Horo Guduru as the same effort – to bring about violence between Amhara and Oromo.

What is proven so far is that the OLF Shane group has been massacring unarmed and innocent ethnic Amhara communities in the region for over four years now. There have been even claims of genocide against ethnic Amahra in the region.

Shane group is said to have support groups within the regional government structure with whom it coordinates the attack on civilians in the region – mostly targeting ethnic Amhara.

The militant ethnic Oromo nationalist group has been operating primarily in the western parts of the region for over four years now.

There have been recent reports that the group controls extensive areas.

In May 2022, the Ethiopian Parliament designated Shane, as the Ethiopian government calls it, as a terrorist organization. At the height of the war between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2021, the latter announced that it had formed a military alliance with ‘Shane.’

The TPLF has signed a peace agreement with the Ethiopian government early this month and has agreed to disarm its combatants.

Ethnic Oromo Nationalist organizations like the Oromo Federalist Congress have been calling for the Federal government to negotiate with the OLF Shane group to end the security challenge in the region. At times, the organization has been accusing the government of targeting civilians during operations that are meant to be against the Shane group.

