Ethiopia Tigray: 32, 000 metric tones of food delivered after the peace agreement

The Ethiopian government on Sunday said 32,000 metric tonnes of food has been delivered to the Tigray region following the peace agreement that was signed in Pretoria earlier this month.

Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC), state media, cited Shiferaw Teklemariam, Disaster preparedness and prevention commission Commissioner, as saying over 360,000 liters of fuel and over 32,000 metric tonnes of food had been delivered to the region after the agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF was signed in Pretoria and Nairobi.

According to the commissioner, the Ethiopian government has provided 13,000 metric tonnes of cereal and nutritional food.

The remaining 19,000 metric tonnes of food were delivered by aid agencies.

Two million residents in the Tigray region are expected to benefit from the aid that is delivered to the region so far.

Fuel delivered to the region is intended to facilitate transportation for the delivery of aid in different parts of the region – according to the commissioner.

Apart from food aid, the Ethiopian government is saying that it is delivering medical supplies, sanitary items and water to the residents.

TPLF officials have been making claims about inadequacy of aid reaching Tigray after the peace agreement ended the war between the group and the Ethiopian government.

In an article published recently, African Union Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and the chief mediator during the peace talk between the two groups, Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, said more than 600,000 people were killed in the Tigray region as a result of the direct involvement in the battle.

The number could be up to one million if the number of deaths in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia is included – according to Mr. Olusegun.

