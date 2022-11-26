Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki, Nuclear energy and western powers’ attempt to topple his government

borkena
Take a listen to reportage on Eritrea’s reaction to nuclear energy demands and western government attempts to topple his government
Video : embedded from Addis Media Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com