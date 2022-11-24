Thursday, November 24, 2022
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Six bodies arriving to Ethiopia from South Africa on a daily basis

borkena

Ethiopian migrants have been facing all sorts of security problems in Africa and the gulf region. A recent report by Arts TV is alarming.

It said six bodies are arriving in Ethiopia on a daily basis from South Africa. Are the Ethiopian /South African governments doing something about it?

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

