Thursday, November 24, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicDagi D - Bayish - New Ethiopian Music
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Dagi D – Bayish – New Ethiopian Music

borkena

Dagi D is among the new generation of Ethiopian Musicians. His single “Bayish” was released only a few weeks ago. It has got well over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Video : Embedded from Nahom Records YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

Entertainment 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News