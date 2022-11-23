Ethiopia extended Sugar Privatization submission due date 

borkena

The Ministry of Finance of the Ethiopian government this week announced the extension of the deadline for expression of interest regarding state-owned sugar factories in the country.

Submission was expected to end by November 30, 2022. The extended deadline is pushed to January 4,2023.

The full statement from the Ministry of Finance reads as follows :

“Extension of Expression of Interest Submission Due Date

As part of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia’s economic reform strategy, the Government is committed to ensuring more efficient use of national resources by shifting towards a competitive market structure, with a greater role for the private sector in the economy.

To this end, the Government started sugar sector reforms aiming to increase private sector participation in the ownership and operation of sugar companies. The Government has invited both international and domestic investors to participate in the tendering of 8 state-owned sugar enterprises. These include Omo Kuraz 1, Omo Kuraz 2, Omo Kuraz 3, Omo Kuraz 5, Arjo Dedessa, Kessem, Tana Beles, and Tendaho (together the “Sugar Enterprises”).

Following a request from potential investors, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia wishes to extend the submission date for the Expression of Interest (EOI) to participate in the proposed opportunity from on or before November 30, 2022, to January 4, 2023, 5pm East African Time (EAT). The date for execution of an NDA has also been extended to December 31, 2022.

Interested parties can express their interest by downloading the EOI document and executing and submitting a Non-Disclosure Agreement to the Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH).

All other details and instructions to the invitation to submit an EOI remain unchanged.

Detailed descriptions and instructions to interested parties concerning the proposed opportunity are set out in the IEOI. The IEOI is available online at the following websites: https://www.mofed.gov.et/ and https://eih.et/. “

