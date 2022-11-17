Pretoria negotiation is a travesty of justice

Debru Negash

The recent OAU-mediated peace talks in Pretoria between the two culprits of the ongoing bloodshed in Ethiopia, the TPLF and its former ally, the OLF (the current government), is atravesty of justice, as their victims, the Amara and Afar people were conveniently excluded. That is why Ethiopians in general rightly believe that the nominal negotiation which came to a conclusion due to threats from America, is a callous and studied attempt to exonerate the two treasonous ethno- fascist outfits who have committed catalogues of crimes including genocide of enormous scale. Evidently, the entire aggrieved nation and the Amharas and Afars in particular, have noted the outcome with profound pain.

America’s threats among others, to subject the two belligerent protagonists to face justice for war crimes and genocide unless they reached an agreement, is tantamount to exonerating the criminals for acceding to its will.

The TPLF and OLF are fundamentally venal and anti-Ethiopian elements who happen to be atloggerheads now, for no other reason than struggle for power. The two secessionist entities who had jointly usurped power in Ethiopia in 1991 with the connivance of the USA, imposed an apartheid-type constitution on Ethiopia, which enabled them to divide the country along spurious ethnic lines. It was designed to create dissension among the various linguistic groups as well as maligns and disenfranchise Amharas (both Christians and Muslims), the perceived founders and builders of the oldest nation state in history.

The age-old Ethiopian Orthodox church that has a following of some 60 % of the population too, is considered an enemy of the state. In the last four years of OLF (Abiy’s rule), the region dubbed as Oromia, has seen tens of thousands of unarmed Amaras, including women,children, the elderly and the infirm lynched and skinned alive on camera. The gory massacre continues relentlessly as a matter of urgency, ostensibly to prepare the ground for the secession of Oromos and Tigres at the expense of indigenous Ethiopians. While this aberrant constitution recognizes group rights, it denies individual rights, thereby, effectively denying the rights of over forty million Ethiopians of mixed ethnic ancestry. The two entities which even the feeble Ethiopian parliament declared terrorists, have no parallel in Ethiopia’s long history.

America’s deplorable hostility towards Ethiopia must end

Biden’s hostile stance towards Ethiopia is unfortunately, not an innocent mistake. America’s deplorable hostility towards Ethiopia has a long history. The USA condoned Italy’s invasion of Ethiopia, another member of the League of Nation by flouting its charter. Its secretary of State Cordell Hull was the first official to congratulate fascist Mussolini when his murderous troops entered Ethiopia’s capital in 1935. The USA, also refused to supply military hardware that Ethiopia had paid for, facilitating Somalia’s unprovoked invasion of that country in 1970. It was largely due to the robust diplomatic, military and intelligence support of the USA that the TPLF and OLF, which are inimical to the interests of Ethiopia, assumed power in 1991.

That is why Ethiopians the world over perceive America’s enduring and zealous bid to rehabilitate the TPLF, a terrorist and treasonous outfit, inexplicable. After all, the TPLF is responsible for the death of millions of Amaras and Afars. It is responsible for the wanton destruction of the infrastructure in the Amara and Afar regions as well as the violent annexation of vast swathes of the latter’s territories, the surprise attack on the national army which left over ten thousands dead. The criminal enterprise has as well embezzled over $50 billion from the national treasury.

Our plea to the USA

America stands to command the respect of Ethiopians and all peace-loving Africans, if it exerts the weight of its moral authority by breaking ranks with the TPLF, which is a spent force any way. The moribund fascists that are traitors to Ethiopia as well as to the people of Tigrai must face justice for the horrendous crimes they had committed for decades.

They must be disarmed, disbanded and vacate the lands they have annexed violently from their neighbours, should precede everything else. The other belligerent party, Abiy’s OLF, which runs the government is an equally atrocious ethno-fascist group, which has been TPLF’s partner in crime. Now on its death bed, TPLF hardly represents the people of Tigrai, who make 5% of Ethiopia’s population. Besides, it is instructive to know that the TPLF leadership consists of descendants of Africa’s most dreadful traitors who had on multiple occasions elected to fight Ethiopia alongside colonialists as hired guns. The disgraceful, dishonourable and unrepentant traitors are still labelled terrorists by the global terror data base.

It is a cruel irony, that moral America is still seen to be standing by such a reckless band of career criminals. America stand to gain its lost moral authority, if it disowns the TPLF completely. TPLF must not only be disarmed; it must stand trial along with OLF for the horrendous atrocities they perpetrated to outrage the nation.

Needless to say, the destiny of Ethiopia, an old and influential country which is also the second most populous state in Africa, is not determined by ethno-fascist entities. A just peace in Ethiopia is, peace and development in the neighbouring region and elsewhere. Any attempt to subvert just peace and justice, is counter-productive.

Black Lion Amara Patriotists (ጠላት ድንገጥ እንዲል ነዋ አርበኛን ያከልኩበት!)

