Thursday, November 17, 2022
U.S. Company Partners with Ethiopia’s Agriculture Sector to Launch an Environmentally Friendly Soil-Enhancing Product

Ethiopia's agriculture sector
Deputy Chief of Mission Fiona Evans delivers remarks at the launch of Apex-10, Addis
Ababa, November 15, 2022 (courtesy of US Embassy in Addis Ababa)

Embassy of the United States of America 
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, – Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the U.S. Embassy in  Addis Ababa Fiona Evans joined the Special Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Sileshi  Getahun, and Mr. Girma Abera from the Agricultural Transformation Agency to launch Apex 10. This is an American-made environmentally friendly and soil-enhancing product, approved  for commercial use in Ethiopia, which significantly reduces fertilizer consumption and improves  water retention. 

The American company JSH International and Jigra Chemicals of Ethiopia partnered to bring the  organic fertilizer booster Apex-10 to the Ethiopian market. The launch follows the signing of an  agreement between the two companies in September 2021, allowing the Ethiopian company to  have the exclusive right to distribute and sell JSH International’s innovative product, Apex-10, in  Ethiopia. 

Speaking at the launch event, DCM Evans expressed her optimism that the initiative will bring  significant benefits to Ethiopian smallholder farmers, commercial farmers, and the entire nation. She reiterated the U.S. commitment to fostering such linkages, which protect Ethiopian food  security. 

Apex-10 has been tested and used across Africa and the world and has been proven to reduce the  need for fertilizer and water, while improving yields. This is especially important in the face of  regional droughts, changing climates, and supply chain disruptions affecting the availability of  both food and fertilizer. 

To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership, please visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia  (usembassy.gov) 

__

