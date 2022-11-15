Tuesday, November 15, 2022
HomeEthiopian VideoLive : Ethiopian PM answering questions from parliamentarians
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Live : Ethiopian PM answering questions from parliamentarians

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in the Ethiopian parliament to address questions from members of parliament.

Watch it below

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel 
Cover photo : screenshot from the video 

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News