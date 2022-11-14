Global Amhara Coalition Statement on the Peace Agreement between the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

Statement

November 11, 2022

An agreement for peace through a permanent cessation of hostilities and the silencing of guns brokered by the African Union and mediated by former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been signed by the Ethiopian Government and TPLF.

We, members of the Global Amhara Coalition (GAC), hail the peace agreement and commend the facilitators who participated in the process and made it a reality. We understand that this savage war has destroyed so many Ethiopian lives and livelihoods for the last two years. Thousands have been killed and displaced; women and girls have been raped; and multiple places of faith have been destroyed and vandalized by TPLF forces in both Amhara and Afar regions. There are serious allegations of human rights violations including genocide committed by the TPLF forces in both Amhara and Afar regions.

In principle, we support the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Re-integration (DDR) of the brutal TPLF forces and permanent cessation of hostilities. However, we have serious concerns and questions, and suspicion regarding the process, outcome, and implementation of the peace agreement, as there are several ambiguities and outstanding issues surrounding the framework of the agreement. To reach a lasting political settlement, genuine negotiations should have been inclusive, involving the most affected and afflicted parties in this devastating conflict, the Amhara and Afar regions. We are, therefore, very dubious whether the agreement can result in permanent and lasting peace and put the country on the path to peace and stability. In addition, we have serious doubts regarding the implementation of the peace accord, as it may not bring a successful conclusion to the war by satisfying all stakeholders, securing cessation of hostilities, and silencing of guns.

We are compelled to raise questions whether the agreement is intended to bring temporary cessation of hostilities or lasting peace in the country. At the outset, we would like to reiterate that the agreement needs to be accepted by all stakeholders if permanent peace and stability are sought. Our despair with the agreement emanates from the following perspectives:

1. The Federal Government of Ethiopia shouldn’t have agreed to negotiate with an entity designated as terrorist by the Ethiopian Parliament and the U.S. Government in the first place.

2. The most affected and afflicted Amhara and Afar regions weren’t represented in the negotiation process.

3. The contested territories of Welkait and Raya (northern Gondar and northern Wollo, respectively), which were annexed to Tigray illegally by force before the ratification of the current Ethiopian Constitution, should be resolved by political decision rather than by constitutional means, as these territories weren’t annexed to Tigray by constitutional Mechanisms.

4. The TPLF’s aggressive forces have committed heinous crimes against the Amhara and Afar people including genocide. There is no indication whatsoever that TPLF’s political and military leadership will be held accountable for their crimes.

5. We believe TPLF will never give up its desire of establishing “Greater Tigray” and invading its neighbors to realize its dream and therefore, we question whether the DDR will be implemented on the ground. 6. The issue of compensation and rehabilitation of all affected regions haven’t been fully

addressed.

Hence, we urge the Ethiopian government to boldly take the initiative to reinstate the contested territories into their historical positions by means of political action rather than constitutional means. Action must be taken to provide basic needs like food and shelter to all people affected by the war. Sufficient funds must be allocated for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the ravaged infrastructures in Amhara, Afar, and Tigray regions.

We also call upon the Amhara Regional Government and the Amhara people to watch vigilantly all aspects of the agreement and its implementation. We must scrutinize any hidden agendas that may negatively impact our people and confront them accordingly. Any future plots and sabotage by the enemies must be strictly monitored.

Finally, we call upon the African Union, the international community, especially those who have been facilitating the negotiation process, to help all stakeholders to take part in the remaining part of the negotiation and reach a sustainable, long-lasting peace agreement rather than a temporary relief.

Honor to the Martyrs and our Combatants! Ethiopia shall prevail!

