Ethiopia’s Defense Chief says “We are determined to implementation of Peace Agreement”

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula speaking to journalists on Sunday in Addis Ababa after arriving from Nairobi Implementation Agreement (Photo : public domain )

Updated on November 13,2022

Ethiopia’s Defence Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, who had been holding talks with the TPLF military commander, Tadesse Worede, in Nairobi, had on Sunday arrived in Addis Ababa.

The two sides signed the agreement this past Saturday after over one week of intense talk in Ethiopia’s Southern neighbor.

He told reporters in Addis Ababa that “the peace agreement [he was referring to the implementation agreement apparently] in one that mutual understanding was reached; we are determined for its implementation.”

He further said that an agreement has been reached on ways of disarming the TPLF combatants and the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

For Field Marshal Berhanu, the agreement is based on “the interest of the Ethiopian People.” He also talked about groups that he described as “bodies working for the aggravation of the conflict to amass their own benefits.” However, he did not say it explicitly.

TPLF supporters in North America and Europe had been opposing the peace agreement on alleged grounds that it “would hand over the people of Tigray to its slaughterers.”

However, the TPlF negotiators both at the Pretoria talk and the Nairobi talk have reportedly expressed ‘commitment’ to implement the agreement.

VOA Amharic cited Tadesse Worede, TPLF military commander, as saying “Our people’s suffering has continued; we are confirming our determination today for the agreement in the hope that our people’s suffering will end. “

Although there is a sense of relief among Ethiopians, including in the Tigray region, there are also reservations and doubts about the successful implementation of the agreement.

Some cite TPLF as an untrustworthy partner for the peace agreement. These groups are citing the history of TPLF’s betrayals, including the attack against the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force which triggered the bloody war, in the course of all its history since the mid-seventies.

In fact, there appear to be factions based in the Tigray region who tend to have a rejectionist stand on the peace agreement. And it is the “Central Committee of the TPLF” itself that is discarding the agreement.

If implemented, the TPLF combatants are to disarm within a month and the Ethiopian government forces will take over Mekelle during the course of the transitional administration period until the Electoral Board organizes an election for the region.



