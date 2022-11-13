CBE branch in Wolkait reportedly designated under Shire District 

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia did not deny or confirm it

CBE executives during a meeting this week (Photo : CBE Social Media )

borkena

The peace agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF was signed in Pretoria South Africa earlier this month.

Although the initial reactions to it were more of a celebration in view of what appeared like a relief from two years of a devastating war, there was a great deal of skepticism and reservations.

It emanated from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government’s acceptance of the constitution as a tool to resolve what was worded in the agreement as “controversial areas.”

Resentment is predicated on the view that the TPLF designed the constitution to implement its political objectives, including expanding the territories of Tigray region well into the Amhara region.

Before the TPLF took power in 1991, Wolkait and Raya were parts of Gondar and Gojam respectively. But they turned out to be parts of Tigray “constitutionally” after the TPLF ‘s drafted constitution was ratified.

This week early signs are observed that the agreement signed in South Africa could run into problems.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia has reportedly categorized the branch in Wolkait as one that is under Shire CBE district.

The news has alarmed residents of the area. Commercial Bank of Ethiopian authorities have not yet responded to it. At this point it is unclear if it was an executive order from Federal government authorities or purely a decision from CBE officials.

Either way, the decision is casting doubt on whether the agreement will be implemented. There are also rumors that the TPLF still has tens of thousands of combatants in neighboring Sudan.

The branch bank designation issue in Wolkait is getting traction among a considerable number of Ethiopians on social media.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of voices within the TPLF that tend to reject the peace agreement signed in South Africa.

An unverified video news video from Tigay TV showed a news anchor reading out a statement from the “central committee of TPLF.”

It said “There is something that should be seen clearly. We would like to inform our people, the international community and other forces that there was no entity that represented TPLF in the peace talk in South Africa and the agreement signing in the ceremony.”

It is to be recalled that in response to the African Union’s call for a peace talk, sometime in October, the TPLF released a letter announcing negotiators in South Africa. Getachew Reda, who signed the agreement representing TPLF, was in the list of names designated as negotiators.

