Lencho Leta’s view on the pace agreement, Shane, Amhara Nationalism and more

Lencho Letta is among the pioneers of radical ethnic Oromo Nationalism. He says the view he has been advancing for the last thirty years has been one that accepts Ethiopia as a country.

In his latest interview with “Betty Show”, he remarked on a range of things including the peace agreement, political parties in the country, the security situation in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, sovereignty and foreign intervention, and Amhara nationalism – among other things.

On the peace agreement, he says he could not believe that the TPLF accepted it. However, he revealed skepticism that the TPLF might try again.

He also commented on political parties in the country. What he cited as a weakness, rightly, in fact, is that the parties lack ideology.

Regarding the sovereignty issue, he insinuated a message that would rather put the government in a negative light ( although he portrayed it diplomatically) in terms of bending low for foreign pressure. He said it is something that highlights Ethiopia’s history as an uncolonized nation. Indeed, the United States’ Pressure and the Americanization of Ethiopian institutions – including media – are noticeable.

Amhara Nationalism is also a topic he remarked on. He accepted the narrative from the talk show host that “too many people in the Amhara region are armed” which he described as dangerous. No evidence was cited and the intention to frame the region that way is unclear.

Mr. Lencho also remarked about the OLF Shane movement in the Oromo region. The new thing he revealed is that the command for the rebel group is village based. His views are not verified by other sources.

