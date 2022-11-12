Saturday, November 12, 2022
Aregawi Berhe on the peace agreement , Wolkait

borkena

Aregawi Berhe, chairman of Tigray Democratic Party, hails the peace agreement as an important achievement.

And he sees those who are opposing it as groups with self-serving agenda.

Asked if he sees Wolkait and Raya as Tigray or Amhara area, he said it is “Ethiopian!”

Watch his interview below

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel 
Cover photo : screenshot from the video 

