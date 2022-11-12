Aregawi Berhe on the peace agreement , Wolkait

borkena
Aregawi Berhe, chairman of Tigray Democratic Party, hails the peace agreement as an important achievement.
And he sees those who are opposing it as groups with self-serving agenda.
Asked if he sees Wolkait and Raya as Tigray or Amhara area, he said it is “Ethiopian!”
Watch his interview below
Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com