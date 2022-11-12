Aregawi Berhe on the peace agreement , Wolkait

borkena

Aregawi Berhe, chairman of Tigray Democratic Party, hails the peace agreement as an important achievement.

And he sees those who are opposing it as groups with self-serving agenda.



Asked if he sees Wolkait and Raya as Tigray or Amhara area, he said it is “Ethiopian!”

Watch his interview below

Video : embedded from EBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com