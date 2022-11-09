Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicGelaye Nana Akle nana - Teshome Assegid and Melat Kelemework
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Gelaye Nana Akle nana – Teshome Assegid and Melat Kelemework

borkena

Teshome Assegid and Melat Kelemework – Gelaye Nana Akale Nana. It was Teshome Assegid and Rahel Yohannes who released the song in the 1980’s. Without a doubt one of the most popular Ethiopian Music at the time.

Take a listen

video : Embedded from Seifu on EBS YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

_

Entertainment 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News