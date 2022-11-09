Ethiopia’s peace talk modalities discussion in Nairobi progressing well: Ministry  

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs seems to be optimistic about the meeting on the implementation of the peace agreement

Meles Alem, spokesperson of MFAE, during the biweekly briefing on November 9, 2022 , Addis Ababa (Photo : Public Domain)

borkena

Discussion on the implementation of the Peace talk reached between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Nairobi is expected to conclude latest by Thursday.

Ethiopian Defense Force Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, and TPLF’s military commander, Tadesse Woreda, are key participants in the meeting.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the two commanders talking to each other at the meeting venue.

Ethiopia’s Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, (middle) talks to Tadesse Worede ,TPLF military commander,(left). Ambassador General Bacha Debelle (right) looks as the two talk.

Meles Alem, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, on Wednesday said that the discussion on the implementation of the agreement is progressing well.

Regarding the importance of the meeting, Mr. Meles said the meeting will pave a way for humanitarian aid delivery and social services accessibility.

“It is a forward-looking discussion,” he said. “Looking back and scratching wounds will not benefit anyone,” he added.

Furthermore, he said that the focus of the discussion was how the agreement will be implemented, how citizens would get social services and how to undertake reconstruction and how to restore peace. The majority of the people in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are said to be in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

The two sides have already reached an agreement at the Nairobi meeting to open a hotline phone communication to address issues in the event that something that obstructs the agreement is happening. Many saw it as a positive sign that things are progressing well.

African Union special envoy for the Horn of Africa and Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has been the chief facilitator of the peace talk, and the Nairobi meeting. He was supported by two panelists, Uhuru Kenyatta, former president of Kenya, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa.

Response to the peace agreement from different regions of Ethiopia, including Tigray, is one of elation and relief. Yet, there are those, mostly based in the diaspora, who are mobilizing against the TPLF for agreeing to sign the peace agreement.

Apart from the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives from both sides, the bloody two years war brought extensive destruction of social services providing facilities (including health and education institutions) and infrastructure.

The TPLF has agreed to disarm within one month after the signing of the peace agreement in Pretoria, South Africa.

