Tigray Democratic Party sees hails the peace agreement 

Tigray Democratic Party (TDP)on Tuesday said the peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) will have a significant role in achieving durable peace in Ethiopia and strengthening unity among people.

The party vows to do its part toward the implementation of the agreement. The central committee of the party called on Ethiopians to do their part to ensure that peace prevails in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) cited Aregarwi Berhe, chairman, as saying “At this time peace is a foundation for Ethiopia’s development.” He used to be the chairman of TPLF in the seventies and early eighties before parting ways with the party – which was then a guerrilla force struggling for power.

The party was experiencing threats in the Tigray region when the TPLF was in power. Now the TDF chairman sees the peace agreement as relevant in terms of creating conducive conditions for political parties, including the Tigray Democratic Party, to peacefully operate in the region.

Mulubirhan Haile is the public relation head of the TDP. He said the peace talk demonstrated that Africa is capable of resolving its own problem.

He also sees great importance in the peace agreement in terms of contributing to strengthening a culture of resolving differences through dialogue.

Furthermore, while noting the importance of peace for rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the areas and communities affected by the war, he denounced groups who are attempting to obstruct the process in pursuit of their own personal gains. He said, without naming names, they need to refrain from it.

Former TPLF supporters based in the Diaspora (particularly in Europe and North America) are denouncing the TPLF for signing the peace agreement.

These groups particularly oppose TPLF’s agreement to the principle of a single defense force in Ethiopia and its agreement to disarm its combatants in the interest of peace.

They are now making claims that the rebel forces do not belong to the TPLF and that it can not sign an agreement to disarm them.

