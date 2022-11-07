Ethiopian Defense Chief , TPLF military commander met in Nairobi

borkena

Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) have reached a peace agreement in South Africa on November 2, 2022.

As part of the implementation process, Ethiopian Defense Chief of Staff, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, and TPLF military commander, Tadesse Worede, on Monday met in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

One of the key points in the peace agreement is for the TPLF to disarm its combatants. And the two military leaders are discussing that in Nairobi in the presence of African Union designated mediators.

The meeting is going to last for three days.

Video : embedded from NTV youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

