Monday, November 7, 2022
Ali Birra Lamentation – Ethiopia Lost one of its leading artists 

Ethiopia Lost one of its leading artists – May God Bless Ali Birra’s Soul 

The late Ali Birra (Photo : SM)

By Napoleon Amde

First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest sorrow and extend my  heartfelt condolences to Ali Birra`s close family and to the large Ethiopian  community who adores the iconic legend. I wish him the best in the next chapter,  the inevitable, which is human beings’ final destination.  

It never fails for a memorable song to take us back in time to the first place we  heard them… more so if they have catchy tunes. They remind us the people we  were with when we heard the particular song, the ambiance, the mood of the  specific time -sadness (if we were depressed facing rough time) or happiness (if we  were in celebration, deep in love euphoric state in cloud nine). 

Like millions of Ethiopians, I grew up listening and enjoying Ali Birra`s unsurpassed  fantabulous music. Personally, AMALÉLÉ, AWASH and all his HARRARI songs are  etched deep in my memory to remain there forever – for me to pull out of the cache  at my luxury whenever I feel nostalgic to virtually travel without leaving the comfort  of my seat wherever I maybe at the time. I`m indebted to Ali Bira for that. 

Understanding the meaning of the word he says in his songs taking the back seat,  as irrelevant, we hum or whistle when alone – when in group in tandem we raise  our voices loud and sing along in harmony, raising arms up in motion moving side  to side. As we speak I`m humming his tune celebrating him.  

Ali Birra was a consummate advocate of human rights. He was voice for the  voiceless. Through his songs he touched souls, he stirred the dormant creating  awareness, goes deep into the conscious of the power to be of the time and  demanded fairness while promoting the concept throughout the years he never  compromised his love for one motherland Ethiopia.  

Personally, while admiring his aforementioned quality besides the love, we share  for one motherland we attended the same school even though at different times – in Addis at Nativity Boys school (he was at the high school) and in Los Angeles at  Santa Monica College where I took courses in drawing, music and theatre as  elective courses along with my other core study courses he studied as his core  course music. I had the pleasure of meeting him in Washington DC. Albeit, he  departed from his loved ones physically… through his songs Ali Bira will always be  with us. Rest in Peace brother Ali Birra – we love you – Ethiopia loves you.  

Legendary Ethiopian Music singers. Ali Birra, first right. (Photo : SM)

