Tanzanian Passenger’s plane crashes into Lake Victoria 

Precision Air commercial passenger plane carrying 43 people has crash landed at Lake Victoria. It was reportedly attempting to land amid stormy weather conditions. It was traveling from Dar es Salaam to Mwanza via Bukoba.

According to Daily News, Tanzanian News Source, cited Prime Minister Kassima Majalia to report that the death toll from the accident has reached 19.

26 passengers have been rescued so far

It appears that 2 of the victims were not passengers. Aljazeera quoted Kagera regional commissioner, Albert Chalamila, as saying

“We are continuing to investigate, there is a possibility that two people were not onboard but died during the rescue effort.”

The Airline has announced that the Tanzanian Airports Authority and the airline’s technician have joined the rescue operation and investigation

Not much is known so far except the weather condition that is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Kagera province police commander, William Mwampaghale, said “When the aircraft was about 100 metres [328 feet] midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” as quoted in Aljazeera report.

