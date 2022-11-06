Ali Birra – Ushuruururuu – OFFICIAL Music Video

borkena

Ali Birra , legendary Ethiopian singer, was prominent for his songs in Oromo language. Ushuruuruu is certainly in the list of his popular songs.



May his soul rest in peace

video : Embedded from Hiriya Pictures YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

