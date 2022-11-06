Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeEntertainmentEthiopian MusicAli Birra - Ushuruururuu - OFFICIAL Music Video
EntertainmentEthiopian Music
Updated:

Ali Birra – Ushuruururuu – OFFICIAL Music Video

borkena

Ali Birra , legendary Ethiopian singer, was prominent for his songs in Oromo language. Ushuruuruu is certainly in the list of his popular songs.

May his soul rest in peace

video : Embedded from Hiriya Pictures YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__

_

Entertainment 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena 

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News