Ethiopia grants postgraduate Scholarships for the South Sudanese Students

Ethiopian Embassy in Juba, Republic of South Sudan bids farewell on Thursday (November 03) to fifteen South Sudanese post graduate students who became eligible to join Ethiopian Universities in different fields with the scholarship grant by the Ethiopian Government.

The scholarship grant is in line with the Ethiopian Government’s commitment towards strengthening human resource development and boosting capacity building of the institutions of the sisterly nation of the Republic of South Sudan.

At the farewell program, H.E. Ambassador Nebil Mahdi, congratulated the students and has reiterated them as they are travelling to their second home.

The opportunity is in addition to the twenty-nine South Sudanese medical doctors, who have travelled to Addis Ababa earlier this month, to join Ethiopian Universities in different medical specialization fields on the basis of free scholarships given by the Ethiopian Government.

