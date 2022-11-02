Anthony Blinken started to call TPLF by its name

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken (Photo : State Department)

United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, had been very persistent about marking a reference to the TPLF rebel groups as “Government of Tigray or Tigray authorities.”

He is no longer using it after the Ethiopian government and the TPLF reached an agreement in Pretoria, South Africa following ten days of intense negotiation.

The United States was reportedly relentlessly working to influence the outcome of the negotiation in a way that encouraged the TPLF.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told CGTN reporter that foreign interference has been strong in the negotiation but he did not name names.

“We welcome the momentous step taken in Pretoria today to advance the African Union’s campaign to “silence the guns” with the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, ” Mr. Anthony Blinked said in a Press Statement he released on Wednesday. It appears to be a recognition that the TPLF has renounced its claim as government of Tigray.

The United States seems to anticipate a continuous dialogue to resolve what it called “outstanding issues to consolidate peace and bring an end to almost two years of conflict.”

The full text of the statement reads as follows :

“On the African Union-led Peace Talks

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

NOVEMBER 2, 2022

We welcome the momentous step taken in Pretoria today to advance the African Union’s campaign to “silence the guns” with the signing of a cessation of hostilities between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. We commend the parties for taking this initial step to agree to end the fighting and continue dialogue to resolve outstanding issues to consolidate peace and bring an end to almost two years of conflict. We welcome the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance and the protection of civilians that should result from implementation of this agreement.

The United States commends AU Commission Chairman Faki for his leadership as well as the extraordinary efforts of AU High Representative Obasanjo, former South African Deputy President Mlambo-Ngcuka, and former Kenyan President Kenyatta, whose facilitation led to this significant step toward peace. We also commend South Africa for generously hosting the talks.

The United States remains a committed partner to this AU-led process and to our collaboration with the UN, IGAD, and other regional and international partners to support implementation of today’s agreement. We welcome the statement of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy expressing gratitude to the AU and share our support for his desire for an enhanced partnership to support reconstruction and development for all communities in northern Ethiopia affected by the conflict. “

