Ambassador Taye’s historic speech at the United Nations

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Taye Aske Selassie made what many Ethiopian activists say is a historical speech at the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

And many are sharing the excerpt ““We might look powerless in the face of a block of countries; which we have faced in the 2nd World War. But I want to assure you Mr Chair, the spirit of our soul is strong!”

Why did he speak so and what was the context? Watch the video below to understand it.

Video : embedded from Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the UN

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

