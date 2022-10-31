Ethiopia’s AU-led peace talk in South Africa extended 

Ethiopian Defense Force maintenance team is seen repairing bridge that the TPLF forces destroyed in North Ethiopia (picture : ENDF)

borkena

Ethiopia’s peace talk that is taking place in South Africa between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is reportedly extended.

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson of the President of South Africa, had said that the talks would end on Sunday – October 30, 2022.

It is unclear why the talk was extended. The African Union-led talk has been highly secretive. It is also unclear when the talk is ending.

What is known so far is that the United States, a party that many Ethiopians have been portraying as partisan to the TPLF rebel groups, is attending it as an observer.

On the other hand, Eritrea, a country that the TPLF attacked at the beginning of the conflict in 2020 and whose forces are allegedly in some parts of Tigray, is not part of the peace talk despite the TPLF.

The TPLF had a precondition for peace-talks but it has to drop them all after its forces suffered military defeats paving the way for Ethiopian forces to have control over seventy percent of the region.

The rebel group on the one hand, and the United States and European Union on the other have been demanding an immediate cessation of hostility. It did not happen.

There is speculation that an immediate ceasefire is a top agenda that the TPLF is working to achieve from the talks.

The Ethiopian government last week expressed concern that the TPLF might prepare for the fourth round of attack on Ethiopian forces unless it is disarmed. Many took that as an indication that the Ethiopian government is primarily interested in disarming the designated terrorist group.

The government is under pressure as Ethiopias across the country are demanding the TPLF be disarmed to ensure lasting peace in the country and the region.

