Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Dr. Biniyam Awash speaks out against TPLF 

borkena 
Last updated October 31, 2022

Dr. Biniyam Awash, a professor at the State University of New York and ethnic Tigray Ethiopian, speaking out against the TPLF.

Watch the interview below (his part starts after the 14ht minutes) 

Video : embedded from PTV (Pakistan’s state media) Youtube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video 

