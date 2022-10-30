Wheat cultivation and the aspiration to be exporter

borkena

The security situation in Ethiopia is not yet resolved. A full-fledged war in the north against the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and another radical ethnic nationalist group is posing a real threat to residents and authorities in South and Southern Ethiopia.

Externally, western interference that aims to make the rebels in the North a relevant contending political force that could be used as a tool in securing western cultural and geostrategic interest in the Horn of Africa is posing threat to the economy and the sovereignty of the country.

Yet, stories that get featured on state-owned media seem to indicate that things are happening in the direction of economic development although the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) – the mega project in the country – is yet to be completed.

Also, recreational facilities, with the potential to generate revenue for the country, are underway.

In the agricultural sector, the government has announced that it has plans to export wheat (Ethiopia used to be one of the wheat importing countries in Africa).

Yesterday, the state media featured video footage of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and some other senior officials of his government visiting mechanized wheat farming in the East Shoa zone of Ethiopia. About 8,000 farmers are said to have participated in cultivating 31,000 hectares of land.

A harvester was seen harvesting the crop. The Prime Minister sees it as something that sends a message about the capabilities of Ethiopia. The plan is to export wheat this year – if what the government says is true.

