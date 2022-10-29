Ephrem Amare – “Sey” – Tigrigna Ethiopian Music

borkena

Ephrem Amare ‘s “Sey” is one of the most popular Tigrigna song. It was released about four years ago and has got over 39 million views on youtube.

Video : embedded from Admas Music YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

__

Entertainment



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com