Saturday, October 29, 2022
Ephrem Amare – “Sey” – Tigrigna Ethiopian Music

borkena

Ephrem Amare ‘s “Sey” is one of the most popular Tigrigna song. It was released about four years ago and has got over 39 million views on youtube.

Video : embedded from Admas Music YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

