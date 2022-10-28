EPRP leaders interview with Arts TV

borkena

Ato Mersha Yosef and KifluTadesse, among the top leaders of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) leaders, four parts interview with Arts TV Ethiopia may be relevant to just to enhance our understanding of Ethiopia’s history of the revolutionary era and their struggle, but also to construct an informed opinion about the future.



The videos are featured below :

Part I

Part II

Part III

Part IV



Videos : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com