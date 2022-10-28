Saturday, October 29, 2022
EPRP leaders interview with Arts TV

borkena

Ato Mersha Yosef and KifluTadesse, among the top leaders of Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) leaders, four parts interview with Arts TV Ethiopia may be relevant to just to enhance our understanding of Ethiopia’s history of the revolutionary era and their struggle, but also to construct an informed opinion about the future.

The videos are featured below :

Part I

Part II

Part III

Part IV

Videos : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
