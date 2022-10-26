Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Clues where the radical sentiments in Oromo Federalist Congress are coming from

borkena

It is clear that Merera Gudina led Oromo Federalist Congress took the path of ethnic Oromo radicalism for a long time now.

Apart from conflict entrepreneurship which seem to have a market among ethnic Oromos in the Diaspora, were exactly this sentiment coming from?

Yeneta Tube interview with Attorney Wondimu Ibsa may shed some light on that question. Take a listen.

Video : embedded from YenetaTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
