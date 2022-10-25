Ethiopian Defense Force makes call for TPLF forces to surrender 

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Tuesday made calls to those Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces who would like to escape from TPLF’s captivity to go to liberated areas that are under the control of the Ethiopian forces.

“The Defense force calls up on TPLF forces who are dispersed and would like to escape from TPLF to go to areas under the control of the defense force of neighboring regions,” it said.

It also said that the TPLF forces are surrendering on all battle fronts due to the measures that the Defense Force took. Some are disbanded and others are in a state of confusion as to what they are supposed to do, according to a report by EBC, state media.

The Defense Force also announced that a directive is given to relevant bodies to take good care of TPLF forces when and if they are surrendering peacefully.

Ethiopian forces have made significant gains and controlled many towns and cities in the region. There is even an unconfirmed report that the fighting is now mostly in the Mekelle area. Some even claim that the Mekele airport is under Ethiopian forces.

However, the Ethiopian government did not confirm it. Nor did the TPLF do so.

Debretsion Gebremichal, on Monday, appeared on the region’s TV for the first time in several weeks and vowed that “enemy forces” will be buried in Tigray soil and that his forces will win the war.

He also made pleas to ethnic Amhara people saying “we are one” and should not engage in fighting.

The Ethiopian government and TPLF representatives have started peace talks, today, in South Africa. The talk will continue until October 30.

