Ethio-Djibouti Ministerial Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Addis Ababa 

16th Ethio-Djibouti Ministerial Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Addis

Ethio-Djibouti Ministerial Joint Commission meeting (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

The 16th Ethio-Djibouti Ministerial Joint Commission meeting kicked off in Addis Ababa today (October 25), focusing on various issues of common interest between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Ambassador Fesseha Shawel, Director General of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, welcomed the Djiboutian delegation and expressed his hope that the meeting would be candid and fruitful.

He said that the people of Ethiopia and Djibouti have strong and longstanding relationships which could be reflected by intertwined culture, religion, language, tradition and history.

“I am confident that this meeting will further strengthen the deep relations between Ethiopia and Djibouti,” he said.

Mahdi Abseih, Head of Djibouti Delegation and Director of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for his part, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and the delegation.

He mentioned that the ties between the two countries have always been in the spirit of the unique brotherly bonds between their peoples.

The joint ministerial commission meeting, in its two-day sessions, will touch upon cooperation between the two nations regarding political, economic, and transport and logistics issues.

In today’s session, in particular, the meeting discussed cooperation in trade and the economy, as well as logistics and transport.

The agreed minutes on the issues discussed in today’s and tomorrow’s sessions will be presented to the ministerial sessions, which will commence on Thursday, for inking agreements.

The joint commission was established on March 21, 1981, has been held 15 times before. The last Ethio-Djibouti Joint Ministerial Commission meeting was held in Djibouti in 2019.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com