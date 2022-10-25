The late Ambassador Imru Zelleke

borkena

Ambassador Imru Zelleke passed away on Friday in the United States. He was 99 years old.

The family announced that he died peacefully in his sleep. His body will be flown to Ethiopia where he will be buried.

He was born in the capital Addis Baba on August 27, 1923 – according to information shared on social media by family members.

He is survived by two daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In his lifetime, he has served in the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – during the imperial government of Ethiopia.

He has also served as Ethiopian Ambassador to France, Germany, Ghan and Scandinavia

A few years ago, he published his memoir – “Journey”

He was also a dedicated champion of human rights and change in Ethiopia. Well in his 90s, he was actively writing and sharing his views on current Ethiopian affairs on social media platforms.

Borkena would like to express condolences to the family

