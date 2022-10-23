Monday, October 24, 2022
Updated:

Ethiopia’s message at the United Nations Security Council meeting

borkena

Taye Aske Selassie’s message at the United Nations Security Council meeting :

“We underlined the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to the protection of civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance. Called on Council members to avoid steps that may cast doubt on the AU-led peace process,” Taye Aske Selassie.

Video : embedded from Taye Amde YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
_
